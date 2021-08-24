Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,218 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $404.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.44. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.
In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
