Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,218 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $404.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.44. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

