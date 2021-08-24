Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 24,632 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

