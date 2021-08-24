OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,684 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of OptimizeRx worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,749 shares of company stock worth $4,515,222. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

