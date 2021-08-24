Orchid Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $284.23 million and $62.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

