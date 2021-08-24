Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $726,564.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0997 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $726,564.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00124682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,154.78 or 0.99705769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.99 or 0.00987619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.85 or 0.06625373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

