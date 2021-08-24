Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $43,347.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

