Origo (OGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.63 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00791361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00100094 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

