Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origo has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00815718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00100946 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.