ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Shares Down 2.4%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)’s share price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 90 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42.

ORIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

