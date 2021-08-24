Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Buys $912,443.22 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after buying an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.