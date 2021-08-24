Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.22 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 195.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.