Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Up 7.5%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 47,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 172,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

