Oslo Asset Management AS Has $4.61 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 7.3% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,104. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 582.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

