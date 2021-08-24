Oslo Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Oslo Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 100,939 shares during the quarter. Whiting Petroleum accounts for 3.0% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WLL shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 4,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,425. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.73.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

