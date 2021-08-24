Oslo Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oslo Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Brookfield Renewable makes up 2.6% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

