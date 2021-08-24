Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Össur hf. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57.

Össur hf engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe Middle-East and Africa; and Americas and Aisa-Pacific. The company was founded by Össur Kristinsson in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland.

