OWNDATA Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $651,290.30 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.54 or 0.00413597 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001471 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.46 or 0.00919198 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

