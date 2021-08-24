Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,089 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 120,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

