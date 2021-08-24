Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Oxford Industries worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,826.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.