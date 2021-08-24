Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.06 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $98.06 million and approximately $683,787.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,495,534 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

