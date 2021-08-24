OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Down 0.7%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

OZMLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

