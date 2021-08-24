PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of PACCAR worth $39,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 232,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 271,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,681 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

