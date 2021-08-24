Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 163,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354,079 shares during the period.

PTLC opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.15.

