PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.42

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 14205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PAE from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get PAE alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter worth $7,738,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.