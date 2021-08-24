PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $79.44 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $79.44 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00124682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,154.78 or 0.99705769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.99 or 0.00987619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.85 or 0.06625373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

