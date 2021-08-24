Pallapay (PALLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $572,291.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $572,291.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.52 or 1.00292637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.09 or 0.01003542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.45 or 0.06654627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

