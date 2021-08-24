Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $439.90 and last traded at $432.34, with a volume of 58478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.57.

The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.75.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.