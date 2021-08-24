Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $439.90 and last traded at $432.34, with a volume of 58478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.57.
The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
