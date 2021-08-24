Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.50.

NYSE PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

