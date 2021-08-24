Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.50.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

