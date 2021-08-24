Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Truist

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.97.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.