Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.75.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $417.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

