Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.43.

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

