Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.43.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.