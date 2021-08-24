Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $455.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.50.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

