Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.50.

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

