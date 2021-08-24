Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $535.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.50.

PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

