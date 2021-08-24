Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $450.00 at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.50.

Shares of PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

