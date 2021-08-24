Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $463.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $463.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.43.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $347,567,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $878,235,000 after buying an additional 1,565,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 512.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,811,000 after buying an additional 1,462,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $246,863,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.