Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $475.00 at Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.43.

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

