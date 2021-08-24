Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $475.00 at Truist Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.97.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

