Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $480.00 at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.50.

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

