Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $500.00 at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.97.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.