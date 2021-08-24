Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Summit Insights

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Summit Insights in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $500.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $425.00. Summit Insights’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.50.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

