Pangolin Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.51 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00009756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $100.51 million and $51.47 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 249.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,140.52 or 0.99895392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.00998837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.94 or 0.06708604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

