Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $302.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $302.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

