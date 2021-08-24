Particl (PART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.19 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $16,556.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00196845 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,501,559 coins and its circulating supply is 11,476,955 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

