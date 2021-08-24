Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,730.41 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $899.20 and a twelve month high of $1,825.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,633.08.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

