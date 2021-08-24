Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $42,054,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAX opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.44 million and a P/E ratio of 30.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

