Patrick Brickley Sells 2,968 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.63. 302,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,818. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

