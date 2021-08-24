Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 54,161 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CPRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 730,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,966. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

